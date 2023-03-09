Apple announces new classical music app that launches on March 28

Apple announced Thursday that it will launch a standalone app called Apple Music Classical, which will be available at no added cost to existing Apple Music subscribers, on March 28.

Apple said the catalog will include over five million unique tracks and thousands of exclusive albums at launch. Many classical pieces have had multiple renditions and interpretations recorded and released, but Apple says the standalone app will offer "complete and accurate metadata" and the ability to "search by composer, work, conductor, or even catalog number," according to a release.