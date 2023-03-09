Banks are under severe pressure this week, and it ain't from crypto

With Silvergate Capital ( SI ) announcing that it was winding down operations and voluntarily liquidating its bank, the market seems obsessed, for better or worse, with trying to figure out what if any exposure U.S. banks have to crypto. The short answer seems to be, not much, but banks have a whole other list of problems. Signature Bank , a commercial bank based in New York City with a small exposure to crypto, is down about 15% to a new low this week on its exposure to crypto. Not surprisingly, analysts are trying to parse the distinctions between Silvergate, a bank that was a major player in the crypto space, and other banks who merely had some interest in crypto. "Signature is Different than Silvergate" PiperSandler analyst Mark Fitzgibbon said in a note this morning, noting that Signature's crypto deposits are close to 15% of deposits versus Silvergate, where it was the vast majority of deposits, and that Signature's balance sheet is about 10 times the size of Silvergate. "So, they have lots of other deposit verticals to rely on," Fitzgibbon said. At this point, it is a distinction without a difference. Banks have been under tremendous pressure from a separate source: worries about the Fed hiking rates higher for longer have led to concerns about lower economic activity, exposure to commercial real estate and higher deposit costs. On that kind of pressure, major regional banks like PNC, MTB, Zions Bancorp and Comerica are at or near 52-week lows this week. Crypto is only a small part of a much bigger series of worries. Regional banks this week MTB - 8% Regions Financial - 8% KeyCorp - 6% Fifth Third - 7%