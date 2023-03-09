CNBC Investing Club

Eli Lilly, Apple and Salesforce each made news on Thursday — our Club takes

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
The Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of the company's offices in San Diego, California, September 17, 2020.
Mike Blake | Reuters

A trio of Club stocks — Eli Lilly (LLY), Apple (AAPL) and Salesforce (CRM) — are in the news Thursday. Here is a breakdown of the headlines and how they impact our outlooks for each company.