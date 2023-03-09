Jim Cramer's Investing Club meeting Thursday: Jobs report, Danaher, Honeywell

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Thursday's key moments. Look to jobs report Stick with Danaher Watch Honeywell 1. Look to jobs report Stocks edged up in midmorning trading Thursday, helped by softer bond yields. The S & P 500 rose 0.17%, while the yield on the 2-year Treasury moved back below 5%. Equities are likely also being supported by higher-than-expected jobless claims for the week ended March 4, which showed the largest uptick in five months, according to U.S. Labor Department. But investors are primarily awaiting the Labor Department's non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which is expected to be a decisive factor in determining how high the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates going forward. Stocks were weighed down earlier in the week after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said rates are "likely to be higher than previously anticipated." But at the Club, we're looking for buying opportunities amid the broader pullback and are being "opportunistic in an environment where interest rates could be peaking," Jim Cramer said Thursday. 2. Stick with Danaher Citi on Thursday said life sciences and medical diagnostics firm Danaher 's (DHR) 6% year-to-date pullback is "overdone." We concur, and recently added to our DHR position after the company delivered a strong fourth-quarter earnings beat in January. While the stock has had a rough start to the year, the company has robust fundamentals. We're also sticking with Danaher long term because the expected spin-off of its water business as an upcoming catalyst for the stock, and reiterate our 1 rating . Shares were up 0.43% Thursday morning, at $248.83 apiece. 3. Watch Honeywell General Electric (GE) said Thursday it expects higher organic revenue growth for its aerospace division in fiscal year 2023. That offers a positive read-through to Club holding Honeywell (HON), which generates roughly 35% of total revenue from its aerospace unit. "Everything is [firing] on all cylinders for Honeywell except for the stock," Jim said Thursday. Honeywell last month reported disappointing fourth-quarter results , but the fundamentals for this industrial conglomerate remain strong. The stock is down more than 8% year-to-date and we would be buyers on a further pullback. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long DHR, HON. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.