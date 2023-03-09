Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed SVB Financial Group . The stock fell a whopping 60% after the company announced it has sold "substantially all" of its available-for-sale securities . The company was looking to raise $2.25 billion. Trading halted on the stock multiple times during the session Thursday. Jim Cramer also talked about Etsy after Jefferies double downgraded the e-commerce stock to underperform from buy. Other stocks mentioned included Disney and CrowdStrike . Disney is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.