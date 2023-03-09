Senate confirms Daniel Werfel as IRS commissioner in bipartisan vote

Principal Deputy IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel testifies before the House Small Business Committee at a hearing on "The Internal Revenue Service And Small Businesses: Ensuring Fair Treatment" in Washington, July 17, 2013.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate confirmed Daniel Werfel on Thursday as the next commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, filling the key role just weeks before April's 2022 income tax filing deadline.

President Joe Biden's pick to lead the IRS won the support of nearly every Senate Democrat, plus a handful of Republicans. The only Democrat to oppose Werfel's confirmation was West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

One of Werfel's priorities at the IRS will be ensuring that the wealthiest Americans pay their full tax bills.

"If I am fortunate enough to be confirmed, the audit and compliance priorities will be focused on enhancing IRS' capabilities to ensure that America's highest earners comply with tax laws," Werfel said in his confirmation hearing in February.

Following a directive from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Werfel also vowed that the IRS would not increase audit rates for small businesses and households making under $400,000, relative to recent years.

Yellen's priorities for the agency largely revolve around taxpayer services, such as clearing the backlog of unprocessed tax returns, improving customer service, overhauling technology and hiring workers.