Women make up only 20% of Asia's boardrooms, but Japan and South Korea lag even further behind

Asia is falling far behind its regional peers in terms of female boardroom representation, analysis from MSCI and BofA Securities showed.

An average of 20% of Asia's boardrooms are made up of women, according to research by BofA Securities – that's merely a 7% improvement from 12 years ago. Female boardroom representation remains a key metric to track the global progress on gender equality.

"Despite impressive growth in reporting and transparency over the last decade, companies in Asia Pac have a long way to go," a group of analysts and strategists at BofA said in a report.

The bank said more and more companies in the region are disclosing gender data. However, the gap in wage, employment, and boardroom representation between men and women remains large.

"As more companies have disclosed the gender composition of their management teams, the overall proportion of women in management has not changed markedly," the analysts, including Matty Zhao, wrote.

"The proportion of companies reporting employee diversity is 67% but only 35% of those employees are females," they said.