European banking stocks sink as Silicon Valley Bank jitters spread

European banking stocks sold off sharply in early trade Friday as jitters surrounding U.S. bank SVB Financial — which plunged 60% Thursday — spread around the world.

It followed an announcement by the tech-focused lender of a capital raise to help offset bond sale losses.

The Euro Stoxx Banks index was on pace for its worst day since June, led by a decline of more-than 8% for Deutsche Bank .

Societe Generale , HSBC , ING Groep and Commerzbank all fell more than 5%.

