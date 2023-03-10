Banks

European banking stocks sink as Silicon Valley Bank jitters spread

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
WATCH LIVE

In this article

European banking stocks fall over 4% in early trade Friday
watch now
VIDEO2:4102:41
European banking stocks fall over 4% in early trade Friday
Street Signs Europe

European banking stocks sold off sharply in early trade Friday as jitters surrounding U.S. bank SVB Financial — which plunged 60% Thursday — spread around the world.

It followed an announcement by the tech-focused lender of a capital raise to help offset bond sale losses.

The Euro Stoxx Banks index was on pace for its worst day since June, led by a decline of more-than 8% for Deutsche Bank.

Societe Generale, HSBC, ING Groep and Commerzbank all fell more than 5%.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.