Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to testify to grand jury Monday

Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen gives a short statement to members of the press as he arrives to meet with the Manhattan District Attorney on February 08, 2023 in New York City.

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump, is set to testify Monday to a grand jury in New York City, setting the stage for a potential indictment of Trump, Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis said Friday.

Trump is being investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in connection with a $130,000 hush money payment Cohen made on his behalf to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election to keep her quiet about her alleged sexual liaison with Trump years earlier.

Cohen on Friday met for more than seven hours with officials from the DA Alvin Bragg's office with his attorney Davis.

"Mr. Cohen has met with the Manhattan DA 20 times, and is impress with Mr. Bragg's careful and meticulous approach," Davis told CNBC.