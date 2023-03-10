Judge in Trump rape defamation case allows 'Access Hollywood' tape as evidence

Former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during an event held to address the recent derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste, in East Palestine, Ohio, U.S., February 22, 2023.

A federal judge on Friday ruled that the "Access Hollywood" tape revealing former President Donald Trump bragging about groping women without their prior consent could be used as evidence in a civil trial where he is accused of raping the writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s.

Judge Lewis Kaplan also ruled that testimony from two other women who say that Trump sexually assaulted them years ago in separate incidents can be introduced into evidence at the trial in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The "Access Hollywood" tape, was recorded in 2005, but only became public just before the 2016 election, when Trump was first seeking the presidency.

"I'm automatically attracted to beautiful women — I just start kissing them, it's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait," Trump says on that tape.

"And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. "Grab 'em by the p----."

Trump has denied raping Carroll, who says he attacked her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman's department store after a chance encounter there.

Carroll's suit alleges that Trump defamed her after she went public with her claim by saying she was lying, and motivated by politics and money to make up the account.

