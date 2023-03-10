UK's Sunak meets France's Macron in scramble to mend relations after Boris Johnson missteps

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak prior to the 36th Franco-British Summit at the Elysee Palace on March 10, 2023 in Paris, France.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, seeking to normalize relations after a series of missteps from former U.K. leader Boris Johnson, who shepherded Britain's exit from the European Union.

Sunak and Macron greeted each other at the Élysée Palace in Paris Friday morning. Their working engagement marks the first in-person meeting between the British and French leaders since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"The destinies of the United Kingdom and France are linked," Macron said via Twitter, as he welcomed Sunak to Paris. "Our challenges, shared. Preservation of our planet, support for Ukraine, cooperation in matters of security and energy: it is together that we move forward," he added, according to a translation.

It is thought that Macron and Sunak will hold a press briefing shortly after the conclusion of the talks.

They are expected to flesh out agreements on migrant crossings, energy security and protection from the threat of Russia. Sunak and Macron have billed the summit as an opportunity to reset the strained cross-Channel relationship.

Speaking ahead of the meeting with Macron, Sunak said, "Our deep history, our proximity and our shared global outlook mean that a firm partnership between the UK and France is not just valuable, it is essential."

He added, "As we face new and unprecedented threats, it is vital that we fortify the structures of our alliance so we are ready to take on the challenges of the future. That is what we will do at the UK-France Summit today."

Earlier this week, Sunak unveiled plans to deter people from crossing the English Channel in small boats.

The initiative was sharply criticized by opposition lawmakers and refugee charities. The U.N. refugee agency said it was "profoundly concerned" by the bill, which bars people deemed to have entered the U.K. illegally from claiming asylum.

The U.K. agreed in 2022 to pay France £63 million ($75.5 million) a year to increase surveillance of French beaches to try to stop people from crossing the English Channel in small boats.