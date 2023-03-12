CNBC Investing Club

Cramer to the Fed: You have an elegant fix for the Silicon Valley Bank crisis — please use it

Jim Cramer@jimcramer
A Brinks armored truck sits parked in front of the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters on March 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

"CNBC Special: America's Banking Crisis" airs Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, where Jim and other experts will discuss the ramifications of Silicon Valley Bank's demise on the economy and the stock market.

Fears of contagion to banks with similar profiles to Silicon Valley Bank has brought together several government agencies to find a buyer for the troubled institution, which on Friday became the second-biggest bank collapse in U.S. history. At the very least, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve, the Treasury and President Joe Biden are seeking some sort of safety net that will extend deposit insurance to all the individuals and companies with deposits at Silicon Valley.