Italy's own version of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is shaking up politics in Rome

Italy has a new face in its national politics that's being compared to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the popular Democrat lawmaker stateside.

Elly Schlein was elected as the center-left party Partito Democratico (PD) leader earlier this month — the first female to get the job. Born in Switzerland to an Italian mother and an American father, she became a lawmaker in the European Parliament for PD in 2014.

Earlier in her political career, she volunteered in the 2008 Obama campaign, when Barack Obama faced off against John McCain. She returned to the Obama campaign four years later to train new volunteers.

Italian politics, just like in many other nations, is often associated with older men. But the picture might be changing, with Rome electing the first female prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, in October.

"I remember wondering at the time whether I really wanted my daughter to grow up in that environment," Erik Jones, professor at the European University Institute in Florence, told CNBC about the time when Silvio Berlusconi served as Italy's prime minister.

"We are very far from that sort of objectification of women today. That is something we should all celebrate, even if there is still more to be done. Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein are emblematic of that change," he added.