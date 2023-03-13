Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The fear of a banking crisis looms as shares of regional banks slid sharply to start the week. Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management discussed Charles Schwab . Shares dropped 11.5% alongside other financial names in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank 's collapse. Citi upgraded Schwab to buy from neutral. Jim Cramer talked about Eli Lilly as Wells Fargo upgraded its stock to overweight from equal weight. Other names mentioned included Meta and Bank of America . Eli Lilly and Meta are both currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.