Amazon gives a first look at the satellite internet antennas for its Project Kuiper network

The company's "standard" customer terminal, the middle of the trio of Project Kuiper satellite antennas at under 11 inches square and weighing under five pounds.

WASHINGTON -- Amazon revealed a trio of satellite antennas on Tuesday, as the company prepares to take on SpaceX's Starlink with its own Project Kuiper internet network.

The tech giant said the "standard" version of the satellite antenna, also known as a customer terminal, is expected to cost Amazon less than $400 each to produce.

"Every technology and business decision we've had has centered on what will deliver the best experience for different customers around the world, and our range of customer terminals reflect those choices," Rajeev Badyal, Amazon vice president of technology for Project Kuiper, said in a statement.

Project Kuiper is Amazon's plan to build a network of 3,236 satellites in low Earth orbit, to provide high-speed internet to anywhere in the world. The Federal Communications Commission in 2020 authorized Amazon's system, in which the company has said it will "invest more than $10 billion" to build.

The "standard" design measures under 11 inches square and 1 inch thick, and weighs under 5 pounds. Amazon says the device will deliver speeds to customers of "up to 400 megabits per second (Mbps)."