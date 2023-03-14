Canada is aiming to beat China in the critical race for rare earth metals

Canada is positioning itself as a solution for the many European governments that are looking to rely less on China for critical raw materials — which are essential for the manufacture of goods like electric cars.

The G-7 member announced in December a plan to ramp up the production of these minerals, with Canada having one of the largest deposits. Canada is estimated to have over 15.1 million metric tons of rare earth oxide.

The European Union, and other parts of the world, are trying to be less dependent on China while also accelerating plans for a more sustainable economy. From a European perspective, officials are worried about Beijing potentially using its dominant role in raw materials in a similar way to how Russia started weaponizing gas against the bloc.

"We've seen [that] the resilience of supply chains really matter[s], the way in which minerals maybe mined will really matter," Mary Ng, Canada's international trade minister, told CNBC Tuesday.

According to government data, it might take between 5 and 25 years for a mining project to become operational, so the Canadian authorities are trying to speed up the approval process for news plants.

More broadly, there's a growing recognition by several governments that minerals and other raw materials are now a matter of national security. This has become a reality in the European Union, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine highlighting that the bloc had become solely reliant on one huge supplier.