Charles Schwab CEO says firm is seeing significant inflows and that he bought the stock Tuesday

Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger said Tuesday that his firm is still experiencing sizable inflows, contrary to fears that the banking crisis brought on by the Silicon Valley Bank's collapse is spreading in the sector.

"What we're seeing is asset inflows to the firm in significant numbers," Bettinger said to CNBC's Sara Eisen on "The Exchange."

He said Schwab clients brought in almost $42 billion in net new assets in February. Month to date, they've averaged about $2 billion a day, the CEO said.

Meanwhile, Bettinger revealed that he bought 50,000 shares Tuesday morning for his personal account. "That much confidence I certainly have in this company," said the CEO. Those shares are worth nearly $3 million at Schwab's open price Tuesday.

The Westlake, Texas-based financial company saw its stock fall nearly 12% on Monday, and it rebounded about 11% Tuesday. Schwab took hits along with other financial firms with massive bond holdings.