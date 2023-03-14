Chuck Schumer will give campaign donations from Silicon Valley Bank's ex-CEO, PAC to charity

Silicon Valley Bank's collapse could have ramifications for the technology landscape over the coming years, analysts and investors said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will give campaign contributions from former Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker and the bank's PAC to charities, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Schumer received the maximum individual contribution of $5,800 from Becker in June 2021, according to the Federal Election Commission. The campaign received $2,700 from the bank's political action committee in 2015, per an FEC filing.

The New York Democrat plans to send the contributions to New York-based charities, according to the person, who declined to be named.

Becker has fallen under the scrutiny of lawmakers since the collapse of SVB, which the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took over on Friday. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said she will return the contribution she received from Becker, according to reporting from Politico.

A representative for Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who received a $2,900 contribution to his campaign from Becker, did not respond to a request for comment.