Crypto rallies for a second day after latest U.S. inflation data comes in as expected, bitcoin jumps above $26,000

Bitcoin jumped on Tuesday to levels not seen since last summer, extending its Monday rally as investors weighed the latest inflation data.

Bitcoin rose more than 7% to $26,110.50, according to Coin Metrics. Chart analysts had been eyeing $25,200 as a key level to watch. Ether added 3.7% to trade at $1,747.11.

Bitcoin is now up about 28.5% since Friday, when regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank, and 59% for 2023. Ether has gained 20% since Friday and 45% year-to-date.

The jump coincided with the latest consumer price index reading, which showed an increase of 0.4% in February from January, matching the consensus estimate of economists polled by Dow Jones. So-called core CPI, which removes volatile food and energy prices, showed a monthly increase slightly above economists' expectations, and a year-over-year change in line with expectations.