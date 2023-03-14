The market is facing new headwinds with the collapse of SVB — but there is a silver lining

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell testifies before a U.S. Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on "The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2023.
The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in less than a week have rattled financial markets and injected a new dose of uncertainty into an already volatile global economy, while calling into question the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest-rate-hike strategy. We share investors' unease, but it's also becoming increasingly clear that inflation will continue to decelerate in the coming months — potentially allowing the Fed to slow rate rises and give the nascent bull market a chance to soar.