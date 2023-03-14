Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's additional jobs cuts will lead to more sustainable growth, reinforcing why we're shareholders

Facebook Chief Executive Officer and founder, Mark Zuckerberg, leaving the Merrion Hotel in Dublin after meeting with Irish politicians to discuss regulation of social media, transparrency in political advertising and the safety of young people and vulnerable adults. On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Dublin, Ireland.
Artur Widak | NurPhoto | Getty Images
Meta Platforms' (META) second round of layoffs, announced Tuesday, shows how serious CEO Mark Zuckerberg is about his "year of efficiency" mandate — further convincing us as shareholders that the company is moving in the right direction to reduce costs during these uncertain economic times. The stock, already on a roll this year after a disastrous 2022, soared more than 5.5% on the news.