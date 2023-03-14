Morgan Stanley is testing an OpenAI-powered chatbot for its 16,000 financial advisors

OpenAI logo seen on screen with ChatGPT website displayed on mobile seen in this illustration in Brussels, Belgium, on December 12, 2022.

Morgan Stanley is rolling out an advanced chatbot powered by OpenAI's latest technology to help the bank's army of financial advisors, CNBC has learned.

The bank has been testing the artificial intelligence tool with 300 advisors and plans to roll it out widely in the coming months, according to Jeff McMillan, head of analytics, data and innovation at the firm's wealth management division.

Morgan Stanley's move is one of the first announcements by a financial incumbent after the success of OpenAI's ChatGPT, which went viral late last year by generating human-sounding responses to questions. The bank is a juggernaut in wealth management with more than $4.2 trillion in client assets. The promise and perils of artificial intelligence have been written about for years, but seemingly only after ChatGPT did mainstream users understand the ramifications of the technology.

The idea behind the tool, which has been in development for the past year, is to help the bank's 16,000 or so advisors tap the bank's enormous repository of research and data, said McMillan.

"People want to be as knowledgeable as the smartest person" in our firm, McMillan said. "This is like having our chief strategy officer sitting next to you when you're on the phone with a client."

While generative AI has dazzled users and sparked a race among technology giants to develop products, it has also led some users down strange paths. Last month, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote that ChatGPT occasionally "hallucinates and can generate answers that are seemingly convincing, but are actually wrong."