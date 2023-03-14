SVB fallout unlikely to affect fundraising for Southeast Asia startups, venture capitalists say

SANTA CLARA, CA, US - MARCH 13: People wait outside the Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, CA, to withdraw funds after the federal government intervened upon the bank's collapse, on March 13, 2023. (Photo by Nikolas Liepins/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Nikolas Liepins | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

watch now

Gowdey said SVB was the firm's primary bank, but added, "We pull a lot of that money into Southeast Asia, into Singapore banks. And so for us, the exposure to SVB was not large." Golden Gate Ventures, which also invests in Southeast Asian startups, said the SVB fallout is an opportunity for the region. "This has actually been helpful to Southeast Asia. It now looks like a golden child to U.S. investors. Investors are starting to say: I want to diversify to different bank accounts, different geographies, different currencies," Vinnie Lauria, managing partner at Golden Gate Ventures, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday.

"And this is where Southeast Asia has the time to shine, in light of the situation," added Lauria. When asked if the situation makes fundraising more difficult, Gowdey said funds in Southeast Asia are well capitalized. "I think it's being selective because of the macro environment. [Accessing] the capital will get harder, but the capital is there and it's getting deployed," said Gowdey.