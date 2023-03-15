As bank crisis spreads, Cramer says the Fed may need to take drastic measures

With all eyes on the banking sector, CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said the Federal Reserve may need to take "desperate measures" at next week's meeting — which could be "fantastic" for your portfolio.

"This is going to be the most momentous Fed meeting in recent memory because the next move is so significant, and we don't know what it's going to be," he said.

However, it's too early to say if the Fed's moves will outweigh the negative effects of the growing banking crisis, Cramer said.



"We're close to the point where the Fed may feel the need to take desperate measures that could be fantastic for your stocks for your portfolio," Cramer said. "We just don't know if it's enough to outweigh the bad from the snowballing banking crisis."