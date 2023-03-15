CNBC Investing Club

Oil plunge is bad for energy stocks but actually good for other areas of our portfolio

Zev Fima@zevfima
Drilling rigs sit unused on a companies lot located in the Permian Basin area on March 13, 2022 in Odessa, Texas.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Energy stocks were slammed Wednesday as U.S. oil prices plunged to their lowest levels since December 2021. The extent of the decline in West Texas Intermediate crude — down 5.5% to under $67 per barrel — seems overdone in an energy market that remains structurally undersupplied.