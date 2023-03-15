Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Jim Cramer discussed the banking crisis spreading to Europe as its stock markets plunged Wednesday. Swiss-listed shares of Credit Suisse tumbled 24% after the Saudi National Bank said it could not give additional capital to the company due to regulatory restrictions. Later in the day, the Swiss National Bank said Credit Suisse is well capitalized and that the central bank will provide assistance if necessary. However, the news didn't stop shares of the U.S.-listed Credit Suisse from hitting a 52-week low and falling nearly 14%. Major energy stocks took a hit as well with crude oil dipping to its lowest level since 2021 . Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners explained why he sold Devon Energy this week. Other names mentioned included Adobe and Microsoft . Devon Energy and Microsoft are both currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.