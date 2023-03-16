Here are the world's best airports for 2023

Singapore's Changi Airport has been named the "world's best airport" for a record 12th time.

The city-state's airport reclaimed the title in the "World Airport Awards 2023" announced yesterday by the air transport research firm Skytrax.

Changi Airport had previously won first place in Skytrax's annual ranking for seven consecutive years from 2013 to 2020, but placed behind Doha's Hamad International Airport and Tokyo's Haneda Airport for the past two years.

Global travelers representing more than 100 nationalities participated in the Skytrax survey, which also named Singapore's Changi Airport as the:

Best Airport in Asia

World's Best Airport — Dining, and

World's Best Airport — Leisure Amenities.

Customers rated airports according to many factors, including shopping, check-in, arrivals, transfers and security and immigration.