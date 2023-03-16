Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi plans expansion after Beijing's crackdown on the firm ends

Didi is planning to expand this year, the company said Thursday, as the regulatory crackdown on the Chinese ride-hailing giant eases.

The Beijing-headquartered company said in an online statement that it plans to work with partners in 2023 to launch more diversified products and services. It also said that it plans to cover more cities with its services.

Didi said it sees a "rapid recovery of travel and consumption" across China and in the past few months, the number of ride-hailing orders has been growing. China scrapped its strict "zero-Covid" policy in December which aimed to stop the spread of the coronavirus through measures including mass testing and lockdowns.