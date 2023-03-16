Google raises price of YouTube TV to $73 a month, blaming content costs

Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of the YouTube logo.

Google announced a price increase for its YouTube TV subscription on Thursday. It's increasing from $65 per month to $73 per month starting in April, according to an email sent to subscribers on Thursday.

YouTube TV is Google's cable replacement. It provides access to live TV and cable channels, delivered through an internet connection.

"As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in the quality of our service, we are updating our price to keep bringing you the best possible service," the company said in the email to subscribers.

Google's move to increase the price of its over-the-air subscription for cord-cutters comes after several competing online streaming services have also raised the amount they charge, including services from Disney, Apple, and HBO.

In December, YouTube TV secured rights to the NFL's "Sunday Ticket" package, which will allow it to sell a bundle of out-of-market NFL games that don't air on local TV to subscribers around the country.

YouTube will pay about $2 billion per year for the package, CNBC reported, which had several other bidders including Apple and Disney. Google hasn't announced pricing for its Sunday Ticket bundle, but it cost $80 per month under its previous owner, DirecTV.

Google will also lower the price of an add-on to access higher-resolution 4K streams from $20 per month to $10 per month, according to the email.