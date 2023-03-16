Investing in Space: Don't panic

CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions.

The past week has felt a little crisis-heavy.

Yesterday Virgin Orbit confirmed what its 700 or so employees had long feared, given its precarious financial position: A halt to operations, with an unpaid furlough for most of the company. Virgin Orbit has been looking for a financial lifeline and exploring options for several months, with a series of loans from Richard Branson keeping the cash burn at bay in the meantime. But it hasn't found an investor or buyer, and the reality of its situation has caught up.

While employees await an update, and understandably fear layoffs, it's worth noting that in the past 24 hours I've heard from a variety of executives at other companies who are hiring. Virgin Orbit's headquarters and factory are near multiple rocket and space companies, with several growing fast nearby in "Space Beach" (an industry nickname for Long Beach, California).

The fight for talent remains very competitive, which should give Virgin Orbit folks reassurance in the face of an uncertain future.

Then there's Silicon Valley Bank .

While a number of venture capitalists I spoke to in the past week noted that space companies in their portfolios banked with SVB, the level of exposure I've found on a company-by-company basis was much lower than I originally feared in the hours after the bank's failure. Take the disclosures of Rocket Lab and Astra as an example: the pair of rocket companies reported SVB cash exposure of about 8% and 15% of their funds, respectively.

Granted, the SVB situation is putting other banks under pressure and could spur caution around startup fundraising. But the implications are playing out more broadly in the global banking system, rather than a sector-specific venture capital risk, helping to dilute some of the near-term threat to space firms.

And don't forget, multiple space companies, large and small, are backed by a lone wealthy individual with huge equity ownership. In the case of cascading bank failures like those we've seen in recent days, that could offer some security.