These 12 stocks are holding up despite the banking crisis and are expected to keep doing well

While the banking crisis has sent the broader market for a loop, some stocks are holding up well — and are expected to see more gains. The S & P 500 fell 0.7% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse's biggest investor said it would not provide further assistance for the embattled bank. The news sent shockwaves across global financial markets, as investors feared a banking crisis that started in the U.S., with the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, had spread to Europe. On Thursday , however, the index jumped more than 1% on a report that some big U.S. banks were in talk to aid First Republic, a regional bank that has been under pressure since SVB failed. On top of that, Credit Suisse said it would borrow roughly $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank for fresh liquidity after shares fell to a record low on Wednesday. The Swiss bank stock rose 3% on Thursday. Despite the recent sharp swings in the market, there are some stocks are holding up. CNBC Pro screened the S & P 500 for stocks that up 1% or more this month and at least 1% this year. What's more, they have buy ratings from a majority of analysts, at least 60%. They are also expected to rise 10% or more over the next 12 months, per FactSet data. Here are the 12 stocks that made the list. Amazon shares are up 2% this month through Wednesday's close, and 14% this year, amid a broader rebound this year for tech stocks. In spite of the move higher, roughly 75% of analysts covering the stock still consider it a buying opportunity. And, according to consensus expectations on FactSet, the stock has 38% upside. William Blair analyst Dylan Carden, who has an outperform rating on the stock, noted this week that company's pricing power in Prime that would offset any future costs. Carden wrote, "We find that even before accounting for more recent additions, Prime offers exceptional value, equal to roughly 2.5 times the current annual cost to the consumer." Alphabet also made the list. Shares are up 6% this month and more than 8% higher this year. More than 70% of analysts say the mega-cap tech stock is a buy. Analysts also see the stock jumping another 30%, based on the average price target. Video game company Take-Two Interactive Software made the cut, too. Its average price target implies more than 16% upside, even after rising 3% this month. Additionally, 60% of analysts expect the stock is a buy. T-Mobile US is a buying opportunity that could jump 23%. The telecommunications stock is rated buy by roughly 74% of analysts, and has risen 1.6% this month, and 3.2% in 2023. What's more, JPMorgan analyst Christian Crosby said the firm upgraded US telecoms to overweight earlier this week, saying the sector would remain resilient amid current volatility. Other stocks that made this list include Chipotle Mexican Grill , HCA Healthcare , Salesforce and Boston Scientific. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.