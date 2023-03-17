Abortion pill fight: Read the transcript of Texas court hearing on fate of mifepristone

Abortion rights advocates gather in front of the J Marvin Jones Federal Building and Courthouse in Amarillo, Texas, on March 15, 2023.

A federal judge in Texas heard arguments for the first time this week in a closely watched case challenging the Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone.

The hearing in Amarillo on Wednesday was open to the public but it was not livestreamed.

Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the U.S. Northern District of Texas in Amarillo heard four hours of arguments. The anti-abortion group that filed the lawsuit, the Alliance Defending Freedom, presented their case against the FDA first. They were followed by Justice Department attorneys defending the FDA and then the abortion pill maker Danco Laboratories.

The Alliance Defending Freedom argued that mifepristone is unsafe and the FDA did not properly follow its approval process when it cleared mifepristone for use in 2000. The Justice Department strongly disputed those claims, arguing the FDA used its congressionally authorized powers to approve a drug it determined is safe and effective.

"This Court will issue an order and opinion as soon as possible," Kacsmaryk said at the hearing's conclusion.

Erik Baptist, the top attorney at Alliance Defending Freedom, told the judge that he has the authority to order the FDA to initiate its internal process to withdraw a drug from the market, but argued that such an action would be inappropriate in this case because it could take "many years."

Instead, Baptist argued the court can "on its own accord" order the FDA to withdraw the drug from the market rather than relying on the agency to initiate its internal procedures to do so.