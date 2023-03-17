CNBC Investing Club

Here are all 8 stocks we bought this week during the bank-driven market volatility

Paulina Likos
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 3, 2023.
Timothy A. Clary | AFP | Getty Images

It's been a wild week on Wall Street following the failures of SVB Financial's (SIVB) Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and subsequent actions taken by regulators and major banks to boost confidence in the U.S. financial sector. The Club followed through on what Jim Cramer laid out last Sunday, using this week's volatility to opportunistically buy on market pullbacks.