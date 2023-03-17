International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over alleged Ukraine war crimes

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the social and economic development of Crimea and Sevastopol, via videolink in Moscow, Russia March 17, 2023.

WASHINGTON — The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant on Friday for Russian President Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes committed during his invasion of Ukraine.

The court also put out a warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's commissioner for children's rights.

Putin and Lvova-Belova are "allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation" of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia, the court wrote in a statement.

"There are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Putin bears individual criminal responsibility" for the forced deportation of Ukrainian children, the ICC said. The court alleged that he committed the offenses either directly or in cooperation with others, or failed to stop subordinates under his authority.

The warrants are the first the ICC has issued in response to the war in Ukraine, as officials within the country and around the world ramp up probes into the horrors of Russia's nearly 13-month assault. Investigators have uncovered allegations of forced deportations, torture, sexual violence, and deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure, outlined in reports backed by the United Nations and other organizations.

The arrest warrant for Putin did not mention alleged crimes beyond the deportations.

The ICC's prosecutor Karim Khan opened an investigation into possible Russian war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Ukraine after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February of last year. Khan, who has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy several times, has made at least three separate trips to visit sites across Ukraine to investigate alleged war crimes.

The Kremlin reiterated on Friday that it does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

"We consider the very posing of the question outrageous and unacceptable. Russia, like a number of states, does not recognize the jurisdiction of this court and accordingly, any decisions of this kind are null and void for the Russian Federation from the point of view of law," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to an NBC News translation.

Russia in 2000 signed the Rome Statute, which established the ICC and its jurisdiction but did not ratify the agreement to become a member.

The Kremlin has previously denied that its forces commit war crimes or deliberately target civilians. The Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

"Wheels of justice are turning," wrote Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter. "International criminals will be held accountable for stealing children and other international crimes."

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin separately said "this is a historic decision for Ukraine and the entire system of international law."

"But this is only the beginning of a long road to the restoration of justice," Kostin wrote on his official Telegram channel.