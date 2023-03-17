See the widespread damage from atmospheric river storms in California

Another atmospheric river storm brought strong winds, rainfall and flooding to California this week, prompting levee breaches and mudslides and breaking decades-old rainfall records across the state.

The West Coast is experiencing an unusually wet season following two decades of drought. Nearly a dozen atmospheric rivers have led to higher levels of total snowpack and rainfall in many areas of the state not seen in decades.

Prolonged heavy rainfall has filled creeks and rivers, and the statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack, which comprises about one-third of California's water supply, is now 178 to 272% of the seasonal average and is on track to become the highest on record by April.

Only about 36% of California now remains in drought, according to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday. Since the storms have eased some water supply shortages, the board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California recently lifted water restrictions for nearly 7 million people.

Gov. Gavin Newsom this week toured damaged areas in Pajaro in north Monterey County after the community endured flooding from a levee breach along the Pajaro River. The governor noted that widespread damage across the state from the winter storms was an indication of how climate change is triggering worsening weather extremes.

"If anyone has any doubt about Mother Nature and her fury, if anyone has any doubt about what this is all about in terms of what's happening to the climate and the changes that we are experiencing, come to California," the governor said during a press conference.

The state's emergency agency and private weather forecasters in January estimated that damage from California's winter storms could surpass $1 billion.