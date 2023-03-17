UK backs Rolls-Royce project to build a nuclear reactor on the moon

Rolls-Royce has been working on a Micro-Reactor program "to develop technology that will provide power needed for humans to live and work on the Moon."

LONDON — The UK Space Agency said Friday it would back research by Rolls-Royce looking at the use of nuclear power on the moon.

In a statement, the government agency said researchers from Rolls-Royce had been working on a Micro-Reactor program "to develop technology that will provide power needed for humans to live and work on the Moon."

The UKSA will now provide £2.9 million (around $3.52 million) of funding for the project, which it said would "deliver an initial demonstration of a UK lunar modular nuclear reactor."

The new money builds upon £249,000 provided by the UKSA to fund a study in 2022.

"All space missions depend on a power source, to support systems for communications, life-support and science experiments," it said.



"Nuclear power has the potential to dramatically increase the duration of future Lunar missions and their scientific value."