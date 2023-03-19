Ways HR is thinking about attracting and retaining Gen Z talent

A global pandemic and a possible U.S. recession are reshaping the workforce, but the impact of Gen Z may be greater than both.

Top HR executives are taking notice and adapting their recruiting and employee management practices around not only the needs but desires of this younger class of workers. This is a clear generational divide, said Don Robertson, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Northwestern Mutual.

"This generation isn't like previous generations, they know, they want to make an impact," he said. "They want to connect with leaders, they want to be interacted with, they want it to be very personal and very intimate."

The professional intimacy and connectedness that Gen Z seeks in the workplace is something that Robertson said has caused a break in the traditional employee-leadership relationship.

Having lived through the Covid-19 pandemic that modernized the way they learned and worked, Gen Z is charging through the workforce and reimagining what it means for companies to take care of their employees.

These younger workers have been characterized by their willingness to leave jobs that don't provide enough personal help and professional development. The key to retaining them in the years ahead, said experts, is making their jobs about more than a good salary.