Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The major indexes closed in positive territory for a second straight day Tuesday. Several regional banks rebounded as well after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the government could backstop more deposits if the banking crisis worsens. The pros discussed several financial institutions including First Republic Bank whose stock skyrocketed about 30%. Cathie Wood of Ark Invest discussed why she thinks Tesla is one of the biggest artificial intelligence beneficiaries. The electric car company's stock popped nearly 8% after Moody's upgraded its credit rating to Baa3, an improvement from its junk rating. Other names mentioned included Meta and Nvidia . Both are currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.