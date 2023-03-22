JPMorgan Chase buys data platform for startups in push to serve venture capital investors

In this article JPM Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Disrupting Excel

JPMorgan decided to buy Aumni after leading its 2021 investment round, said Elanjian. Founded in 2018 by Tony Lewis, a former corporate lawyer, Aumni is a data platform that helps users analyze and understand their holdings via a simple dashboard. Most of the VC industry still uses Microsoft Excel or similar products to track investments in portfolio companies, which can make gleaning insights into their holdings difficult, said Lewis. That's because contracts underpinning a single equity round can exceed 600 pages of dense legal writing, he said. "The moment you want to start performing any type of data-science inquiries into your existing investment activity, it becomes a really large undertaking to track down that information accurately, put it into Excel and perform the work," Lewis told CNBC over Zoom. "This is a problem for anyone investing in any private alternative asset; it is based on a private contract, that's where your economics and legal rights reside," he added.

SVB collapse

Investors leaned on Aumni in recent weeks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sent shockwaves through the startup community, according to Lewis. Due to worries over uninsured deposits at midsized banks, VCs suddenly wanted to know where their portfolio companies banked, and whether they had legal rights to inspect their financial books, he said. In other instances, VC investors can use Aumni to avoid errors tied to missing key details buried in legal documents.

