Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Jim Cramer discussed GameStop . On Tuesday, the video game retailer posted quarterly profits for the first time in two years. Cramer said the stock could go even higher after more than 35% higher on Wednesday. The pros also talked about Lululemon after Wells Fargo reiterated its buy rating on the stock. Shares closed 1.6% higher. Other names mentioned included Nvidia and Bank of America . Nvidia is currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.