Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Steelcase, Coinbase, KB Home and more

Steelcase — Shares of the office furniture company jumped nearly 6% on Wednesday evening following a strong earnings report for its most recent quarter. Both adjusted earnings per share and revenue were higher than analysts estimated, according to FactSet. Steelcase also issued guidance for the current quarter that was higher than Wall Street's projections.

MillerKnoll — MillerKnoll, another furniture company, saw shares decline 3% after hours. Earnings and revenue guidance were weaker than analysts anticipated, according to FactSet. The company posted stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings per share for the most recent quarter.

KB Home — Shares of the home retailer rose 2.7% after the company reported better than expected financial results. KB Home posted earnings of $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion for its fiscal first quarter. Analysts were calling for earnings of $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company also announced a $500 million buyback program.

Coinbase — Shares of the crypto services company dropped about 10% after the Securities and Exchange Commission issued it a Wells notice, warning the exchange that it identified potential violations of U.S. securities law.