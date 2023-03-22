Treasury yields dip ahead of Fed interest rate decision

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

At 5:48 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was down by 2 basis points to 3.587%. The 2-year Treasury was trading at 4.134% after falling by around 4 basis points.

U.S Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision and guidance on the central bank's monetary policy path.

Investors prepared themselves for the Fed's next interest rate decision, which is expected to be announced after the central bank's policy meeting concludes on Wednesday.

A 25 basis point increase is widely anticipated. That would be the ninth consecutive interest rate hike and the second quarter-point increase in a row after a series of bigger rate hikes were implemented throughout 2022.

Just a few weeks ago, many investors believed Fed officials would reaccelerate the pace of rate hikes and announce a 50 basis point increase. Fed Chair Jerome Powell had hinted at rates going higher than previously expected and indicated that the Fed's efforts to cool the economy were still ongoing.

However, the recent turmoil in the banking sector after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank as well as Credit Suisse's takeover by UBS, shifted investor sentiment. Many now believe that the Fed will favor stability and therefore opt for a smaller rate hike.

Investors will also be looking for guidance about future policy plans, especially regarding rate cuts and their timing.

Meanwhile, concerns about the banking sector appear to be easing slightly, with the SPDR Regional Banking ETF (KRE) closing higher for the second day in a row on Tuesday.