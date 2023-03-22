XRP cryptocurrency jumps as investors hope Ripple will win legal battle with the SEC

The XRP cryptocurrency soared on Wednesday as investors grew hopeful that Ripple, a company closely associated with the token, would win its prolonged legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The token was worth around 45 cents at about 8 a.m. ET, according to data from CoinGecko, up over 11% in the last 24 hours. It was earlier trading up as much as 20%.

Traders pointed to a supplemental notice submitted by Ripple on Monday which pointed to a ruling in a separate case concerning Binance.US' rescue plan for collapsed crypto lender Voyager Digital. Under the plan, Binance's U.S. unit was to buy all of Voyager's assets, including its native VGX token, in a $1.3 billion deal.

The SEC rejected the plan, arguing VGX was akin to a security and calling Binance an unregistered securities exchange, according to the notice from Ripple.

However, the judge rejected the SEC's objections and approved the bankruptcy plan citing what he called the "vagueness" of the regulator's arguments and stating the SEC had not "offered any guidance at all as to just what it was that the Debtors allegedly were supposed to prove" to demonstrate VGX was not a security, according to the Ripple letter.

The SEC wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

The SEC accuses Ripple, CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen of breaching U.S. securities laws by selling XRP without first registering it with the regulator. Ripple contests the SEC's allegations, maintaining the view that XRP should be considered a digital currency rather than a security.

Monica Long, president of Ripple, told CNBC Wednesday morning that she was "very hopeful" about achieving a positive resolution to the SEC battle, adding she thinks it will reach a conclusion sometime this year.