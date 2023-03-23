TikTok CEO got grilled by lawmakers from both parties on whether the Chinese-owned app can protect American privacy

TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew reacts during a session for him to testify before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing entitled "TikTok: How Congress can Safeguard American Data Privacy and Protect Children from Online Harms," as lawmakers scrutinize the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 23, 2023.

"Welcome to the most bipartisan committee in Congress," boomed Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., speaking to the TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, a couple hours into a marathon hearing about the potential threat to U.S. consumers from the massively popular short-form video app.

"We may not always agree on how to get there, but we care about our national security, we care about our economy and we sure as heck care about our children," Carter said.

Chew found little reprieve during the questioning from either side of the aisle on Thursday. Lawmakers grilled him on the app's potential to harm kids through its addictive features and potentially dangerous posts, as well as whether data from U.S. users could end up in the hands of the Chinese government through its China-based owner, ByteDance.

After more than five hours of questioning, it's clear that lawmakers on the committee are not satisfied with TikTok's current ownership structure, even if not all of them are calling for a full ban. But Chew's testimony did not quell many concerns that lawmakers had about its connections to China or the adequacy of its risk mitigation plan, Project Texas, In some cases, it may even provide fodder for those who believe the risk from TikTok is unacceptable.

"I've not been reassured by anything you've said so far and I think quite frankly your testimony has raised more questions for me than answers," Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., said at one point in the hearing.

It's not clear how Thursday's hearing will translate into action. But several members seemed focused on passing a comprehensive digital privacy bill, like the one the panel approved last Congress but never made it to the floor for a full chamber vote. That sort of legislation would help resolve data privacy concerns that exist across all tech companies, including U.S. businesses like Meta , Google , Twitter and Snap .

Congress has been mulling such a bill for years with no results. Rep. Greg Pence, R-Ind., said this was the 32nd hearing Congress has held on privacy and Big Tech.

A ban or forced sale of the app, which some members think is the only way to solve the immediate risks, is another matter. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) is reviewing ByteDance's acquisition of TikTok's predecessor app, Musical.ly. It could recommend that the president force divestment if members can't agree on an acceptable alternative to mitigate national security risks.

Or, the government could find other ways to try to ban the app. For example, the bipartisan RESTRICT Act introduced in the Senate would give the Commerce Secretary the ability to review technology from foreign adversary countries and recommend the president ban the technology if the risks can't be appropriately mitigated.

In one particularly dramatic moment on Thursday, Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., played a video she found on TikTok showing what appeared to be an animated gun continuously reloading with the caption "Me asf at the, House Energy and Commerce Committee on 3/23/23." TikTok removed the video at some point during the hearing.

TikTok downplayed the importance of Thursday's hearing in a statement.

"Shou came prepared to answer questions from Congress, but, unfortunately, the day was dominated by political grandstanding that failed to acknowledge the real solutions already underway through Project Texas or productively address industry-wide issues of youth safety," TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter said. "Also not mentioned today by members of the Committee: the livelihoods of the 5 million businesses on TikTok or the First Amendment implications of banning a platform loved by 150 million Americans."