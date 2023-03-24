Coinbase could tumble more than 45% as prolonged SEC battle unfolds, TD Cowen says

A prolonged battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will weigh on shares of Coinbase near term, according to TD Cowen. Stephen Glagola downgraded shares of the cryptocurrency exchange operator company to underperform, citing "incremental risk to operations" as the SEC cracks down on crypto banking. The downgrade from TD Cowen comes after the SEC this week issued a Wells notice to Coinbase that warned the company of potential U.S. securities law violations. A Wells notice typically comes ahead of a formal charge from the agency, and offers the respondent an opportunity to respond to the claims. "COIN appears headed for litigation against the SEC," he wrote in Friday note. "We expect this to create an overhang on shares and remove positive [near-term] catalysts including the ETH Shapella upgrade and a U.S. derivatives launch." The sentiment shift, he said, also reflects anticipated declines in top line growth and limited visibility of a bounce back in retail trading volumes this year. Given this setup, Glagola maintained his $36 price target on shares, suggesting that they could fall nearly 46% from Thursday's close, and near levels it closed at for 2022 when it plummeted about 86%. So far this year, the stock's up more than 90%. He added that a reclassification of crypto assets as securities could deal a heavy blow to Coinbase and "exacerbate trading volume deterioration." Glagola also views Coinbase's staking business at risk after Kraken shuttered its own staking operations in a settlement with the SEC . Staking serves a potential big revenue opportunity for exchanges, and is a strategy some investors utilize to earn passive yield on their crypto holdings by tying tokens up on the network for a period of time. A forced closure of this business would weigh on a component of Coinbase's subscription and services revenue, Glagola wrote. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting