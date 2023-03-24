CNBC Investing Club

Here's why we only bought 1 stock this week, despite the market being oversold

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street in New York City on August 16, 2022.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

The Club has taken a restrained approach to the oversold stock market in recent days, making only one purchase after an assertive buying spree the week prior. In a volatile market, investors' best course of action sometimes is doing very little, or nothing at all.