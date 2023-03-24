Here’s how the IRS says you should handle 1099-K tax reporting mistakes on your return

Visualspace | E+ | Getty Images

Over the past year, there's been a wave of confusion around tax reporting for payment apps like Venmo and PayPal, along with e-commerce companies such as eBay, Etsy and Poshmark. But the IRS provided clarification in an update this week. The 2022 threshold for Form 1099-K, which reports third-party business payments to the IRS, is still more than 200 transactions worth an aggregate above $20,000. That's slated to change for next tax season when the 2023 threshold drops to $600 for even a single transaction.

In the meantime, you still need to report business income, regardless of whether you receive Form 1099-K, the IRS said in a news release on Thursday. "All income must be reported unless it's excluded by law," according to the federal agency.

The problem with 1099-K reporting mistakes

While more taxpayers are expected to receive Form 1099-K next season, it's possible some companies may have issued the 2022 form to certain filers by mistake for personal transfers, or reported incorrect amounts. Here's why it matters: If the IRS receives tax forms and you don't include those on your return, it creates a "matching error" for the agency, explained certified financial planner Jim Guarino, a CPA and managing director at Baker Newman Noyes in Woburn, Massachusetts. "In effect, the IRS compares the information it receives from third parties to the information included on a tax return," he said. "To the extent the amounts do not match, it could potentially trigger a tax notice."

watch now

How to handle 1099-K reporting errors