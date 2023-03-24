Ron Insana: The Fed is still intent on taking the punch bowl away when the party is long over

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell holds a news conference after the Fed raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on interest rate policy in Washington, March 22, 2023.

Judging from the Federal Reserve's most recent statements and actions, the Fed may well be following the immortal advice of Nike and planning to "Just do it!"

It seems they still want to drive short-term interest rates to their presumed terminal level, now almost universally believed to be 6%, or a full percentage point above its most recent target of 4.75-5%.

A host of prominent economists say the inflation fight is far from over and, whether riding the Phillips Curve or adhering to the Taylor Rule, the Fed ought to push forward and get real interest rates above the declining inflation rate to kill post-pandemic price increases once and for all.

It doesn't seem to matter that domestic and global banks remain under duress as the latest worries about bank solvency put Deutsche Bank in the crosshairs on Friday.

As was the belief in 2007, officials say the banking system is sound and there are few indications of systemic risk from the failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and continued troubles at First Republic .

Small banks have a reported $270 billion in commercial real estate loans that are likely going to be pressured as the economy weakens, complicating the outlook for credit availability in the months ahead.

The Fed acknowledged that recent bank troubles could lead to tighter credit conditions and make business and consumer loans more difficult to get.

The Fed apparently doesn't mind that since it helps the Fed slow the economy and put the inflation genie back into the bottle.

Never mind that a recession, with risks rising every day — look at the yield curve, leading economic indicators, real estate activity and manufacturing all contracting — is looming large in the second half of 2023.

If I were at the Fed, I'd mind.