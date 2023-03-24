Watch live: President Biden addresses the Canadian Parliament

(The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a video above at that time.)

President Joe Biden will address Canada's Parliament on Friday afternoon as he looks to strengthen bonds between the two countries amid several international threats.

Concerns over China and Russia are top of mind for the president as he makes his visit. The White House wants Canada to invest more money into the NORAD early-warning system, which the administration feels is imperative following the Chinese spy balloon incident earlier this year.

The Biden administration is also looking for its Canadian allies to take a greater role in helping to stabilize Haiti as gang violence rises. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conversely is seeking more help stagnating the flow of migrants entering from the U.S.

Biden and Trudeau met Friday morning in Ottawa, days after Chinese President Xi Jinping traveled to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two autocratic leaders said their partnership would help bring about a new world order led by China and Russia.

Biden and Trudeau are seeking to show the strength of their bond and those of democratic nations.