CNBC Investing Club

We're revising price targets on 5 Club stocks, adding a U.S. retailer to the bullpen and sticking with a key bank

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
An employee arranges a sneaker display at a Foot Locker Inc. store inside the South Park Mall in Strongsville, Ohio.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Club on Friday is updating five price targets for stocks in the portfolio to reflect recent developments at the companies and broader macroeconomic trends. We're also adding a new stock to the bullpen, while reiterating our support for Morgan Stanley amid the recent upheaval in the banking sector.